One lucky punter has pocketed $55,000 after a gutsy bet on the All Blacks to beat France by 13 or more.

The winner probably thought the All Blacks had the game in the bag at half time, like the rest of the country, however he would no doubt have been sweating as the French forged a fighting come back in the last 40 minutes.

It wasn't enough though, and despite pegging up 13 points, the All Blacks held on to take the win 38-18.

TAB spokesman Mark Stafford said the man bet $100,000 on the team to win by 13 or more.

The TAB was paying out $1.55 at those odds at the time, meaning he took $155,000 home.

"It was a good win, I thought it was a good bet. The All Blacks scored late to take it out to a 20 point victory so it was right on that 13 point mark for that last bit of the game until that last second try, so I guess, in hindsight, they were probably sweating a little bit.

"But before the game I actually thought the All Blacks would win by 25 or more so that's why I thought it was a good bet."