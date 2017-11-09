Former Chiefs and Counties Manukau midfielder Bundee Aki will make his Ireland debut this weekend against South Africa in Dublin.

Aki has recently completed his three-year residency requirements and has been handed his test debut alongside Robbie Henshaw by New Zealand-born Irish coach Joe Schmidt.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Connacht, comes into the side after injuries forced test regulars Garry Ringrose and New Zealand-born Jared Payne out of test.

The combination of Aki and Henshaw played well together in the midfield when Connacht won the PRO12 title in 2016.

Aki played 26 matches for the Chiefs in 2013-14 and 41 games for Counties Manukau from 2011-2014 before he made the move to Ireland.

