The All Blacks will wear the Returned and Services Association's New Zealand poppy on the sleeve of the jersey when they take the field on Armistice Day against France in Paris.

The poppy, which is known as the Earl Haig design, was designed specifically for New Zealand and has been in use since 1978. The All Blacks will wear an embroidered poppy on their jerseys to honour those who died in the service of New Zealand and all serving and ex-service veterans in the test on Sunday.

It is the second year that New Zealand's Returned and Services Association (RSA) has joined forces with the All Blacks to honour Armistice Day.

November 11 marks the days that the guns fell silent on the Western Front in 1918, signalling the end of the First World War.

As well as wearing the RSA poppy on their sleeve, an All Blacks contingent will also pay their respects at a rekindling of the eternal flame ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Wednesday evening (French time).

The remains of an unknown French solider were buried at the monument on Armistice Day in 1920 and the flame ceremony has been carried out every evening at 6.30PM since 1921.

"I think it's important for all New Zealanders to honour our veterans. So many lives have been lost in various wars and campaigns over the years, and all of that has been for the protection of our own freedom and rights," said All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen.