It's been 44 years since France have beaten the All Blacks in Paris. Will that run end this weekend?

France have a number of famous wins over New Zealand but it's been a long time between Champagnes in Paris.

France have a 64 percent winning record at the Stade de France since the ground opened in 1998 but not one of their 48 victories is against the All Blacks.

It has been 44 years since France last beat the All Blacks in Paris, 1973 victory which was played at the Parc de Prince ground.

In fact France have only beaten the All Blacks at home twice in the last 24 years. The last time the All Blacks lost a test match in France was in Marseille, 2000.

France have played the All Blacks 57 times, and have won just 12 of those games along with one draw. That draw was in 2002, and is the closest France have come to beating the All Blacks at Stade de France.

Since France beat the All Blacks 27-22 in Dunedin eight years ago they have gone 10 straight defeats to New Zealand.

Kieran Read is the only member of the All Blacks squad to experience a defeat to France. The All Blacks skipper was the starting blindside flanker in his fourth test in that Dunedin loss.

Mathieu Bastareaud, Francois Trinh-Duc, Louis Picamoles and Fulgence Ouedraogo all started for France that day.

All Blacks unbeaten records at away venues:

Murrayfield, Edinburgh - 17 tests - 15 wins, 2 draws

Stade de France, Paris - 7 tests - 6 wins, 1 draw

Stadio Ciudad de La Plata, Argentina - 3 tests - 3 wins

Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires - Argentina - 3 tests - 3 wins