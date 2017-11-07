Canterbury captain Luke Whitelock has been called into the All Blacks squad as cover for Jerome Kaino.

Whitelock played for the Barbarians against the All Blacks at Twickenham last week and has now joined the team in Paris ahead of this weekend's test against France.

Kaino injured his posterior cruciate ligament in the All Blacks 31-22 win over the Baabaas and remains in doubt for the rest of the tour.

Whitelock's call up is not a good sign for the 81-test veteran as he attempts to re-establish his place in the squad.

Whitelock's presence takes the squad to 43 players but he is unlikely to feature against France.