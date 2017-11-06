Former All Black Dan Carter is preparing for life after rugby by investing in an on-demand dry cleaning delivery service.

His jointly-owned investment business with former Canterbury Crusaders player Ben Hurst - 910 Limited - has bought a 10 per cent share in start up business, Laundromap.

Mr Carter said he recognised how important it was to have a career after sport. Although still not 100% sure what he will do, he thought the opportunity to be involved with the Sydney-vased business would help give an insight to the corporate world.

"I was introduced to the Laundromap business earlier this year, and my first thought was, 'why has it taken so long for someone to offer this service?'," he said.

Laundromap hopes to become the "Uber" of dry-cleaning through its on-demand system.

"My investment company, 910 Limited, isn't set up to invest in startups, but we saw such huge potential in Laundromap and its founders that we had to get involved," said Carter.

"I see this as a great opportunity to develop the business skills and experience I'll need for the next chapter of my life."

"The reality is that as an athlete, you're used to being incredibly high-performing within a very narrow skill set. When it's time to retire, you need to transition yourself and all your applicable skills into a whole new world

"My involvement with Laundromap will expose me to the inner workings of a high growth company. I plan to stay across the business ongoing, with a view of potentially becoming more involved in high level strategy and planning in the future."

Carter also said that formal business study was on the cards at some point, but for now he was happy to learn through direct experience with Laundromap.

Cofounder and CEO of Laundromap, Hayden Foster, said the team was excited to have Dan on board, not just as a shareholder but as an integral part of the Laundromap family.

910 is named for the rugby positions Carter and Hurst had when playing together at Canterbury.

Laundromap launched in Sydney in October and is currently completing a $3 million capital raise.

Recurring injury problems and a calf injury recently prevented Carter from playing French club rugby. He is in the final season of his three-year deal with glamour Paris outfit Racing 92.