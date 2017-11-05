All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane is struggling with the mumps and appears unlikely to recover in time for the test against France in Paris this week.

Ioane did not train last week in London or attend the All Blacks' 31-22 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham - instead staying in isolation at the team hotel.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection, and the All Blacks will be wary of other squad members catching the illness. Recovery time ranges from anywhere between two to three weeks.

This is the second case of mumps in this squad. Rookie centre Jack Goodhue missed the opening match against the Baabaas with the same illness, staying at home to recover. He rejoined the team in London last Friday. It is believed he did not have contact with Ioane.

Advertisement

It is understood Ioane is touch and go for the French test, the first of the All Blacks' northern tour.

Losing the 20-year-old would be a blow. He has been a star on the left wing for the All Blacks, scoring nine tries in 10 appearances since moving past Julian Savea.

Ioane's form has been so compelling that he is considered a strong favourite for World Rugby breakthrough player of the year.

Seta Tamanivalu, who made his first start in the No 11 jersey against the Baabaas and performed well there, would be favoured to retain that role if Ioane is ruled out.