A gas cooker in a food truck has exploded in Canterbury, injuring one man who is being flown to hospital by helicopter.

A man in the food caravan was burned when the gas cooker he was using to fuel a barbecue in a food caravan exploded, a St John spokesman said.

He was being taken to Christchurch Hospital from the Leeston rugby grounds with moderate injuries and was in the air shortly after 1pm.

Emergency services were called to the Leeston Rugby Football Club about 12.20pm, southern fire communications shift manager Brent Dunn said.

Fire was called to the scene by St John ambulance and asked to clear a landing spot for the rescue helicopter on the rugby grounds.

There had been an event on at the grounds, Dunn said.