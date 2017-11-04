Patrick McKendry runs the rule over performances in the All Blacks win over the Barbarians this morning.
All Blacks:
15. David Havili - Mixed game in first start for All Blacks. Play didn't go his way. 6
14. Waisake Naholo - Probably the All Blacks' best back. A constant danger and pace a real asset. 8
13. Anton Lienert-Brown -Became more dominant after tricky start and came out on top. 6
12. Ngani Laumape - Ran over top of Mo'unga for try which put ABs on level terms in second half. 7
11. Seta Tamanivalu - A couple of good breaks. Big tackle on Luatua. 6
10. Beauden Barrett - Skipper not quite the controlling presence he would have wanted to be. 6
9. TJ Perenara - A few good moments before replaced early in second half. 6
8. Jerome Kaino - Didn't make the impact he would have wanted on his return to All Blacks. Replaced after 46min. 4
7. Ardie Savea - Trademark leg drives with ball. Good at breakdown. 7
6. Vaea Fifita - Eye-catching runs but not enough in between. Still a work in progress. 7
5. Scott Barrett - Nice angled runs close to ruck. Good defence too. Has excellent pace for tight forward. 7
4. Luke Romano - Played to a consistently high standard. Had face patched up and went back for more. Probably best ABs forward. 8
3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - Part of a powerful scrum. Didn't show up in loose. 5
2. Nathan Harris - Scored deserved try. A couple of handling errors. 6
1. Kane Hames Got around track well. Set piece a strength. 5
Reserves:
16. Asafo Aumua 5 (Exciting prospect had few chances to get hands on ball in ABs debut).
17. Tim Perry 5 (Replaced Hames for first match in black jersey).
18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen 5 (Late replacement. Not many chances).
19. Patrick Tuipulotu 6 (Made presence felt as game continued to loosen up).
20. Sam Cane 7 (Powerful replacement for Kaino. Muscled over for try).
21. Tawera Kerr-Barlow 7 (Tidy and busy. Good touches with boot).
22. Lima Sopoaga 6 (Blood replacement for Barrett in first half and got run after break. Didn't do much wrong).
23. Matt Duffie 5 (On for Naholo late for first All Black game).
Barbarians:
15. George Bridge 7. Finished off Luatua's break and got another at the end. Pacey but slightly under-powered.
14. Julian Savea 5 - Wanted to make a statement but probably not busy enough. Return to ABs looks increasingly unlikely.
13. Richard Buckman 6 - The Barracuda was slippery at times. Not many opportunities.
12. Harold Vorster 6 - South African had impressive work-rate.
11. Vince Aso 6 - Nice shot on Hurricanes teammate Laumape. Featured with ball too.
10. Richie Mo'unga 6 - Scored opening try and had assured start. Missed high kick which led to Cane's try. Faded a bit.
9. Andy Ellis 7 - Leadership important. Usual pesky self with a few moments of real quality.
8. Luke Whitelock 6 Solid but outshone by loose forward colleagues Luatua and Smith. Nice offload for Bridge's second try.
7. Kwagga Smith 9 - Remarkable second half. In everything and probably the game's best player. Incredible pace for a loose forward.
6. Steven Luatua 8 - Outstanding early on attack and defence. Memorable intercept which led to Bridge's try. Limped off.
5. Dominic Bird 7 - Strong in lineout. A few loose moments but good overall.
4. Sam Carter 7 - Good shift from Aussie lock now playing for Gloucester. Scored try.
3. Atu Moli 7 - Showed up in loose early. Good, balanced, runner with ball).
2. Adriaan Strauss 6 - Fairly good but probably overshadowed by replacement.
1. Jacques van Rooyen 6 - Solid enough around field but scrum under pressure.
Reserves:
16. Akker van der Merwe 7 (Busy, always on ball, and nearly nicked a try).
17. Ben Franks 5 (Former AB on late in second half).
18. Ruan Smith -
19. Willie Britz 6 (Long hair means he's hard to miss. Good effort in loose).
20. Ruan Ackermann 6 (Impressive work-rate - good ball carrying).
21. Mitchell Drummond 6 (Snappy passing. Involved in innovative late penalty move).
22. Robert du Preez -
23. Dillon Hunt -