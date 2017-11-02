They may not win, and in many ways it does not matter greatly, but this Barbarians outfit should challenge the youthful All Blacks at Twickenham.

Operation stop the bus, aka Julian Savea, is reason enough to tune into this fixture which, while not a test match, carries genuine objectives for the All Blacks nonetheless.

No doubt a dearth of homegrown UK talent robs the Barbarians of some mystique and tradition. They should be a true representation of world rugby, allowing players to rub shoulders with those across the globe. But if we're honest, and slightly biased, the presence of 13 New Zealanders probably strengthens this side.

In any form the Baabaas must continue to demand a place in the overloaded rugby.

Players jump at the chance to be involved, partly due to the reported £10,000 ($19,000 NZD) appearance fee, but also because it is a week like no other.

Sore heads and hangovers dominate initial bonding - this week's group embracing Halloween costumes with everything from power rangers to superman and big bird (aptly Dominic Bird's outfit) featuring.

Come kickoff, that festive feel translates into a flamboyant approach. The Robbie and Razor show (Deans and Scott Robertson) are sure to have concocted some compelling trick moves, too.

Even with showers forecast this match promises to be open and expansive. That presents dangers for the All Blacks. They, too, will attack. But the message has been to stick to structures, play their game, and not be sucked in.

"Our guys like to play it's in their DNA," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "You're going to get someone else who wants to play too so a lot of spilled ball gives a lot of opportunities. We need to look after the rugby ball and earn the right to play that style of game."

While this is a completely different group, the All Blacks come off defeat in Brisbane where they were far too prescriptive. They kicked excessively in the wet - eight times poorly with counter attacking chances available.

"This is chance for us to get a lot of things right," assistant coach Ian Foster said. "Whether we win or lose we're trying to seek perfection and improve."

With Beauden Barrett's calming presence leading the way for an explosive backline - Ngani Laumape and Anton Lienert-Brown's complementary midfield partnership a potential highlight - the focus for this match is to react with eyes open and play what is in-front of them. Sound decision-making and accuracy is also important.

For so many fringe All Blacks there is plenty at stake. A crowd of around 70,000 will make for a test match atmosphere, and expose three rookies to the big stage.

Then there is, of course, the Savea factor. ABs challenge: Operation stop The Bus He lines up on the right wing, making Seta Tamanivalu, who dons the No 11 jersey Savea once had a mortgage on for the first time. Ironic indeed.

Little brother Ardie, who starts at openside, knows exactly what to expect.

"I caught up with him yesterday and he's pretty pumped so hopefully he doesn't run down my channel.

"I didn't really ask him I just knew by talking to him about things that he's ready to go this week. At the same time we're ready as well. I said to him 'we're brothers off the field but when we come against each other it's going to be a different story'.

"Just from seeing him he's enjoying playing footy again. He's running over guys again - hopefully he doesn't do that this week. He could have dropped lip and had sulk but he's fighting hard and most of all he's having fun."

Upsets in 1973 and the last meeting in 2009 might be a stretch but if Savea senior fires the Baabaas should, for a while at least, seriously test these All Blacks.

For Hansen's developing next crop, performance will be judged more harshly than the result.

Teams:

All Blacks: David Havili, Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Seta Tamanivalu, Beauden Barrett (c), TJ Perenara; Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tim Perry, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Patrick Tuiupulotu, Sam Cane, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Lima Sopoaga, Matt Duffie.

Barbarians: George Bridge, Julian Savea, Richard Buckman, Harold Vorster, Vince Aso, Richie Mo'unga, Andy Ellis (c), Luke Whitelock, Kwagga Smith, Steven Luatua, Dominic Bird, Sam Carter, Atu Moli, Adriaan Strauss, Jacques van Rooyen Reserves: Akker van der Merwe, Ben Franks, Ruan Smith, Willie Britz, Ruan Ackermann, Mitchell Drummond, Robert du Preez, Dillon Hunt