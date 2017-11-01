Carlos Spencer, a Blues legend and one they haven't been able to replace at the franchise since he left in 2005, will return to the team to play in next year's Brisbane Global 10s tournament.

First-five Spencer, 42, played 35 tests for the All Blacks and is regarded as the best No10 to have played for the Blues. He won three titles with the franchise before leaving to play overseas - playing and coaching in England and South Africa - and will return to wear the Blues jersey as a "wildcard" player.

"I'm excited about pulling on the jersey and playing with a bunch of youngsters and inspiring these guys to bring home that trophy," Spencer said today.

Spencer, who has coached the Lions, Sharks and most recently the Kings in South Africa, has been a frequent visitor back to New Zealand. He was involved in a goalkicking competition at the Brisbane Global 10s this year, the inaugural event, and in 2014 boxed Monty Betham on the undercard of a Joseph Parker fight, losing by TKO.

The Brisbane Global 10s will be held at Suncorp Stadium on February 9 and 10.