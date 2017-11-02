It is rare enough to have one All Black debut let alone three in the same match.

The Barbarians may not carry test match status but that matters not for rookies Asafo Aumua, Matt Duffie and Tim Perry this week.

Throw Seta Tamanivalu in the same bracket, having spent the past 14 months in the test wilderness. Ditto Hurricanes prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen who played his sole test back in 2013.

Interestingly, all three rookies, who individually addressed the team this week and will come off the bench on Sunday (NZT), travelled very different paths to Twickenham.

Aumua is a 20-year-old kid, one of the most exciting prospects in recent times, pulling on a black jersey before donning a Hurricanes one in a Super Rugby match.

"I'd say if we're all being honest he's fairly overwhelmed by it all," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said of the explosive Wellington hooker.

"He's excited and he's a pretty clever footballer but there's a lot we've got to help him with so we'll do that nice and slowly and don't expect too much from him but he's pretty handy."

At the other end of the age spectrum there is Tasman prop Tim Perry. The 29-year-old one-time shepherd is well-travelled, and now well exceeding his own expectations.

Likewise Blues wing Matt Duffie.

The former Melbourne Storm finisher has comeback from multiple ACL knee surgeries that frequently end careers. He once went 800 odd days between first grade games at the Storm. Some of his best friends were physiotherapists he was injured that much.

"If I was in AFL I would've been chucked on the garbage heap," Duffie said. "It's such a complex surgery and so many things can go wrong. I don't think I'm the same player physically - I've probably lost a yard of pace but mentally I'm 10 times better than I was before because of that adversity.

"They say rugby is 90 per cent mental and I'm a massive believer in that. That's a good thing because if it was physical I'd probably be out the backdoor."

Duffie played for the Kiwis in one Anzac test; earned selection in the New Zealand AFL team in 2007, and this weekend becomes an All Black.

This moment was not part of his grand plan when he joined the Blues last year but the mature, resilient 27-year-old will savour it all the same.

"To be honest it wasn't until a month after I signed and someone said to me 'what about the All Blacks?' It was a bit all too farfetched at that time. I had a lot to learn and the path is so long so I never thought I would be here.

"I never really felt worthy and it wasn't until my name was read out that I knew it was really going to happen. It was an amazing feeling.

"We'll all be pretty excited. Fingers crossed the boys put on a few points before we come on and it makes it a little bit less pressure."

Then there is Tamanivalu, who starts in the No 11 jersey. After three tests last year he was cast aside largely due to defensive issues from centre. Other players in similar situations have cut and run overseas.

Tamanivalu opted to move to the Crusaders where he reinvented himself on the wing.

"He's good aerially, as a ball carrier and he seems to be more comfortable there defensively," Hansen said. "He was on the fringes then got a couple of opportunities but like a lot of guys when they first come in they struggle a wee bit.

"Possibly he wasn't as comfortable but this time he understands what's happening and is expressing himself and feels like he belongs so I think you'll see a better footballer because of that."

Three for the price of one - it really will be a special weekend for these All Blacks.

All Blacks team:

David Havili, Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Seta Tamanivalu, Beauden Barrett (c), TJ Perenara, Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tim Perry, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Cane, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Lima Sopoaga, Matt Duffie