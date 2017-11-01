The schedule for the 2019 Rugby World Cup will be announced in Tokyo tonight.

The All Blacks will find out who they will face in the opening game when they begin their defense of the title.

The three-time World Cup winners already know they are in Group B alongside South Africa, Italy, Africa 1 (either Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Tunisia, Uganda or Zimbabwe) and the Repechage Winner.

Tonight when and where the All Blacks' group matches will be played will be revealed.

The Japan Rugby 2019 organising committee will also announce details of the tournament's ticketing programme.

Live streaming begins at 7.30pm.