Team meetings are serious business, especially when you're plotting a way to topple the world champions in their own backyard.

For the British and Irish Lions, one of these meetings turned into a tour highlight, however, when one of defence coach Andy Farrell's sessions was rudely interrupted - by "Siri".

While most of the touring squad seemed keen on Farrell's suggestion for players to put in extra work before and after training, Apple's voice assistant couldn't quite figure out what the England dual-code international was on about.

The usually stone-faced Farrell's response was priceless.

The clip was released by the Lions as part of the promotion for their upcoming documentary, titled Lions Uncovered.

The tourists managed to draw the series in July, after winning the second test in against a 14-man All Blacks outfit in Wellington - the first time in 49 tests that New Zealand had lost at home.

The Lions' coaching staff last month came in for criticism from Lions flanker Sean O'Brien, who said they were guilty of overloading the players in the lead up to the first test, taking particular umbrage with assistant Rob Howley.