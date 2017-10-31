A famous name is back in the Crusaders.

Tasman loosie Ethan Blackadder, son of former Crusaders coach Todd, has been included in the Super Rugby champion's 2018 squad.

The other debutants include Canterbury opensider Billy Harmon and halfback Jack Stratton.

Meanwhile strong performances in the Mitre 10 Cup has helped North Harbour Mike Tamoaieta, Tasman's Isaac Salmon and Southland's Matt Johnson sign first time contracts with the Blues.

Advertisement

BLUES SQUAD

First five Daniel Kirkpatrick has returned to the Blues for the 2018 season after a six-year stint in France.

Kirkpatrick joins Bryn Gatland and Stephen Perofeta in the battle for the number 10 with Hurricanes signing Otere Black ruled out for the entire season after suffering an ACL injury.

Kirkpatrick, who played six games for the Blues in 2010, has been playing for French second division side SC Albi after three seasons at Castres.

Other additions to the Blues 2018 squad include North Harbour's Mike Tamoaieta, Tasman's Isaac Salmon and Southland's Matt Johnson while Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papalii and Tamati Tua join the team after coming through the Blues development programme.

In another injury blow for the Blues, loose forward Blake Gibson will be out for the first part of the Super season in recovery from an operation on his shoulder.

The Highlanders, Chiefs and Hurricanes reveal their squads later this morning.

Blues squad:

Hookers: Leni Apisai, Matt Moulds, James Parsons.

Front row: Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Pauliasi Manu, Isaac Salmon, Mike Tamoaieta, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Josh Goodhue, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jimmy Tupou

Loose forwards: Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino, Dalton Papalii, Glenn Preston, Kara Pryor, Murphy Taramai.

Halfbacks: Sam Nock, Augustine Puli, Jonathan Ruru.

First Five: Otere Black/Daniel Kirkpatrick, Bryn Gatland, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfield: Matt Johnson, George Moala, Tamati Tua, TJ Faiane, Sonny Bill Williams.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane, Melanie Nanai, Jordan Trainor.