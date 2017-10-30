It may not be a test match but Matt Todd appreciates more than most the importance of facing the Barbarians this weekend.

Three years ago Todd turned out for the Sir John Kirwan-led Barbarians against the Wallabies at Twickenham. From that perspective, he understands the attitude many of the familiar opposition will adopt, especially in a match that marks the 125th anniversary of the famous club.

While yet to fully test himself, with the All Blacks only now beginning their training week following an honest review of their loss to the Wallabies, Todd is confident he has recovered from the groin injury which ruled him out of a spot on the bench in that match.

The battle between Todd and Ardie Savea for the back-up openside role to Sam Cane has never been so closely contested.

Todd, accustomed to starting for Canterbury and the Crusaders, is learning to adjust to providing impact from the bench for the All Blacks. And if he gets the first chance to impress against the Baabaas ahead of Savea, he is intent on taking it.

"I'll get back out on the field this afternoon and all going to plan I should be available for selection as long as there's no setbacks along the way. You never want to miss a test, particularly through injury but thankfully it's only minor.

"It's a massive opportunity. There will probably be some players who haven't played a lot of footy so it's a chance to put your hand up to say 'pick me'. I'm sure everyone that gets the opportunity that'll be their mindset; to go out and show Steve [Hansen] that you want to be picked in the coming games."

The Baabaas squad for the All Blacks is, ironically, a who's who of New Zealand rugby.

But for the revenue Twickenham generates, it would make more sense to play this match at Eden Park.

Leading UK and French players have not been released from their clubs with the match sitting outside the test match window, leaving 13 Kiwis to fill the voids.

That includes Richie Mo'unga, Dominic Bird, Dillon Hunt, Mitchell Drummond and Atu Moli who join the All Blacks after this match.

"I'm sure they're going to be highly motivated," Todd said. "There's a number that are coming to join us afterwards and they'll want to come here on the back of a good performance. Playing for the Baabaas you learn about the history of the team and you want to do that justice.

"It's a helluva team and a helluva experience to be involved in. The Baabaas are probably the last of that amateur style. You come together and enjoy a few beers to get to know each other and then express yourself with a good brand of rugby. We know they'll be excited and will chuck the ball around. They'll come up with a few trick plays and keep it interesting."

The prospect of Julian Savea colliding with Waisake Naholo is just one reason to tune in.

Aaron Smith isn't expected to feature this week but after watching Savea score a brutally brilliant try where he bumped off three defenders in Wellington's Mitre 10 Cup Championship final victory over Bay of Plenty, the All Blacks halfback encapsulated what could be in store.

"After what I've been seeing lately and how he went in the weekend we've had a few chats a few of us saying 'the Bus is coming'. He's been playing really well," Smith said. "Guys like him are nightmares, especially for me I'm 80kgs and he's 100-and-something.

There's little parts of games you're thinking I hope he doesn't get that opportunity. I've been on the back end of Julian a couple of times."

Todd is also wary of what his Crusaders coach Scott Robertson could conjure alongside Robbie Deans.

"He's messaged me a couple of times and he reckons he's got plenty up his sleeve. He's a creative man at the best of times so when it's a one-off festival type game like this I'm sure he's going to pull out all sorts. We'll have to be ready for it."