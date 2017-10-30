The Barbarians squad to take on the All Blacks at Twickenham features a who's who of New Zealand rugby.

Steven Luatua and Ben Franks are among six former All Blacks and 13 Kiwis in the team coached by Robbie Deans and Scott Robertson.

Canterbury captain Luke Whitelock, fullback George Bridge, Auckland wing Vince Aso and Highlanders utility Richard Buckman are notable additions to the squad which already included five players - Richie Mo'unga, Dominic Bird, Dillon Hunt, Mitchell Drummond and Atu Moli - who join the All Blacks after this match on Sunday (NZT).

Leading UK and French players have largely not been released from their clubs with the match sitting outside the test match window.

Julian Savea and former Crusaders halfback Andy Ellis are joined by two of the Barbarians side that lost 31-28 to the Wallabies in Sydney last Saturday. Giant Fijian-born wing Taqele Naiyaravoro will be keen to repeat his two-try effort against the Wallabies. Likewise lock Sam Carter his strong performance.

The South African contingent includes former Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss and Stormers first five-eighth Robert du Preez, who led Western Province to last weekend's Currie Cup final victory over the Sharks.

While there are some headline acts, of the 26-man squad, 17 players are uncapped internationally.

BARBARIANS SQUAD:

Forwards

Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester)

Dominic Bird (Chiefs & New Zealand)

Willie Britz (Sunwolves)

Sam Carter (Brumbies & Australia)

Simone Favaro (Fiamme Oro)

Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand)

Dillon Hunt (Highlanders)

Steven Luatua (Bristol & New Zealand)

Atu Moli (Chiefs)

Kwagga Smith (Lions)

Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz)

Adriaan Strauss (Bulls & South Africa)

Akker van der Merwe (Sharks)

Jacques van Rooyen (Lions)

Luke Whitelock (Highlanders & New Zealand)

Backs

Vince Aso (Hurricanes)

George Bridge (Crusaders)

Richard Buckman (Highlanders)

Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders)

Robert du Preez (Stormers)

Andy Ellis (Kobelco Steelers & New Zealand)

Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

Taqele Naiyaravoro (Waratahs & Australia)

Julian Savea (Hurricanes & New Zealand)

Nic Stirzaker (Rebels)