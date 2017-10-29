Finally, the time has come to unleash Jerome Kaino. But maybe not where you might initially expect.

It sure has been a long wait - no doubt longer for the man himself.

The British and Irish Lions series seems an age ago and, yet, that tour was the last occasion we saw Kaino in a test jersey. He did not feature at all during the Rugby Championship, despite travelling to Argentina and South Africa in final two weeks of that tournament, or the last Bledisloe Cup in Brisbane.

Seven tests, three-and-a-half months all told, have passed since the Lions embarked on our shores. In that time New Zealand has welcomed a new government; school terms have whizzed by and the arrival of daylight savings promises summer is on the way. The Wallabies even won a test against the All Blacks.

It seems incredible that this 81 test veteran, one Wayne Smith rates alongside Ian Kirkpatrick as the greatest No 6 of all time due to his defensive prowess, has remained on the outer for such an extended period.

But this is the All Blacks. When one player steps aside, another gratefully grabs his chance.

So has been the case with Liam Squire. His accession to the All Blacks' blindside throne did not occur overnight. Squire was knocking on the door well before Kaino left Sydney prior to the opening Bledisloe to return home and confront family issues.

Those off-field events impacted Kaino's ability to reclaim his spot, and also opened the door for Vaea Fifita to surge through in his maiden start against the Pumas in New Plymouth, where he produced arguably the best individual try of the test season with a remarkable burst of speed from a standing start.

In recent weeks Steve Hansen has been at pains to point out the blindside pecking order is far from set in stone. But Squire is undoubtedly top dog, leaving Kaino significant ground to make up. And time does not appear on his side.

Kaino has only played three provincial matches for Auckland and the All Blacks 'game of three halves' since the Lions series. Not nearly enough for a man of his ability and experience.

This week what he lacks in match fitness he is sure to compensate for with pent up hunger.

With Kieran Read sitting out the Barbarians match at Twickenham, it could be No 8 where Kaino makes his return.

The All Blacks are keen to make room for both Fifita, who is being slowly groomed and therefore missed the last two tests, and Kaino.

Clearly in need of game-time, and having played seven previous tests at No 8, it makes more sense for Kaino to replace Read than Squire.

"When you think about people like Vaea and JK they haven't had a lot of rugby of late," Hansen said. "You'd probably expect them to be involved in the 23 so they'll get an opportunity to say 'pick me' as will the rest of the group."

Though likely to slot in at No 8, Kaino can still make his case heard. It could be he fulfills his typical tight physical role, which would then allow Fifita to embrace his natural athleticism wider out.

Whatever number he wears, Kaino is sure to relish the chance to simply be back in black.



Whether those who face the Barbarians have been All Blacks for 10 years or two days, this match is a chance to make the first impressions on tour and exert pressure on others.

After such a prolonged absence, the 34-year-old will appreciate more than anyone the need to make his presence felt.