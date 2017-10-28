Follow live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final between Canterbury and Tasman.

Canterbury are out to continue their remarkable recent run of success. The red and blacks have won eight of the last nine titles, and tomorrow they have an opportunity to make it three in a row.

Last year they beat Tasman in the final 43-27.

Crusaders No8 Jordan Taufua is an often inspirational figure for Tasman and wing James Lowe, a man who usually has plenty to say on the field, will be playing his final match in New Zealand before moving overseas.

The match also brings the two Crusaders' No10s together - Richie Mo'unga and Mitchell Hunt, with the former fresh off a week with the All Blacks as an understudy to the injured Beauden Barrett before the test against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Mo'unga's stint with the All Blacks meant he was unable to play for Canterbury in their semifinal victory over North Harbour in Christchurch last weekend. "It was hard - when you invest so much in a campaign it becomes tough when you leave and the boys play such a big match."

Brett Cameron wore the No10 for Canterbury in that match and will start the match at AMI Stadium on the reserves bench.