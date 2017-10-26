Revolution. What revolution?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was lured to the Warriors by then CEO Jim Doyle on the idea that he would be part of a league revolution in this country.

On the eve of the league World Cup, the player's manager Bruce Sharrock has told the Sydney Morning Herald the Kiwi fullback is considering rugby and igniting his All Black dream. So is it revolution over, already?

Linking Tuivasa-Sheck to rugby's 2019 World Cup is a natural fit for the story, but it's a misfit.

Tuivasa-Sheck would have to play rugby next year to have any chance of making the 2019 rugby tournament, and even then he'd only be an outside chance given the outside backs available to Steve Hansen. But he's still under contract to the Warriors next year.

To be fair to RTS and his manager, there aren't any direct quotes from them about the 2019 rugby World Cup.

Such a rapid transfer into World Cup calculations is impossible even though Sonny Bill Williams was fast-tracked into the 2011 World Cup side, after switching from the NRL to rugby at the end of the previous season.

SBW was given a free ride into the All Blacks 2010 northern tour. But when push came to shove, the All Black coaches were reluctant to throw rugby rookie SBW into the 2011 World Cup final at Eden Park, even though their side was flagging against the French. He got a few minutes at the end.

And the belated Sam Burgess switch from league to union was a disaster for England at the 2015 tournament. The All Blacks don't need to be so desperate.

The Tuivasa-Sheck camp will have noted Shaun Johnson's latest Warriors deal which is reportedly worth more than $1m a season. If he does stay in league, he should be in the same ball park. (RTS came to the Warriors from the Roosters on a three year contract worth about $800,000 a year).

Weak clubs are at the mercy of crowd pleasers and big names, and the Warriors are a weak club. Tuivasa-Sheck has every right to believe he should be at Johnson's pay level, particularly as the young man accepted the captaincy duties this year.

Is this a negotiating ploy? Should we standby for Toulon to get a mention, followed by an NFL insider describing RTS as the next Jarryd Hayne. Baseball scouts are also circling, while chess has signalled an interest.

There's never been any doubt that Tuivasa-Sheck - who was courted by the Blues and Warriors after a dual code career for Otahuhu College - has retained the All Black dream.

But the timing says plenty - there's not a lot of love for league in there.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell has lost players to Tonga including Jason Taumalolo, the best middle player in the game in terms of metres gained and making ground after contact.



Kidwell also lost an assistant coach on the eve of the tournament, when Garth Brennan took up a new job at the Gold Coast Titans.

Now his star fullback is talking about playing rugby. It's not exactly great news for any new Warriors owner either.

My wild guess - Tuivasa-Sheck will go to rugby. The lure of the All Black jersey is too strong and the chase will be much more fun than battling on with the loser Warriors.

But if his ultimate goal is the World Cup, then he will have to aim for 2023, when he will be 30.