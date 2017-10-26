TJ Perenara has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby.

The All Blacks, Hurricanes and Wellington halfback has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021 season.

Perenara joins flanker Sam Cane and hooker Codie Taylor in signing through to 2021.

Perenara has played 39 tests and scored eight tries since making his debut in 2014.

He made his Hurricanes debut in 2012 and has played 96 games for the franchise.

"The All Blacks will always be the goal and to be able to chase that dream for another four years here in New Zealand is a challenge I'm looking forward to," Perenara said.

"Being in Wellington and playing for the Hurricanes is a big driver for me. It's where I grew up, it's my home and it's where my family is. Family means a lot and being able to be close to them and be around them is important."

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: "TJ is a world-class player and a very important part of our team. He's an incredibly competitive athlete who has taken his game to another level in recent seasons and he has a great understanding of what it means to be a Test player with close to 40 Tests under his belt.

"He plays a key role for us both on and off the park and is continuing to look to develop his all-round skills, including his leadership skills, and in fact, has now become one of the senior players in the squad. We all congratulate him on his decision which is fantastic for the future."

All Blacks signed on:

2021

Sam Cane

Codie Taylor

TJ Perenara

2020

Samuel Whitelock

Ben Smith

Anton Lienert-Brown

2019

Kieran Read

Owen Franks

Israel Dagg

Brodie Retallick

Aaron Smith

Julian Savea

Dane Coles

Beauden Barrett

Sonny Bill Williams

Joe Moody

Nehe Milner-Skudder

Nathan Harris

Patrick Tuipulotu

Liam Squire

Liam Coltman

Ngani Laumape