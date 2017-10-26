Sticking on an All Blacks jersey usually sees the New Zealanders who wear it grow the metaphorical extra arm and leg.

But as will become apparent in the next few weeks, it probably does more to inspire those who are asked to front up against it.

For those All Blacks among the 37-man squad that heads to Europe tomorrow who don't already know, what they will discover is that they have a massive target on their backs. Beating the All Blacks remains the ultimate goal for every international team.

It is a ticket to salvation: a means to cure the most frightful season of all ills.

Advertisement

Victory against New Zealand has the magical power to wipe out a poor Six Nations campaign or erase from history a shambolic June series.

One win against the All Blacks is enough to make heroes and legends of players who have no real business being considered such.

But that's how it is and that's what the All Blacks have to be braced for. Every team they ever play somehow finds an extra dimension. It has happened since the beginning of time - that a struggling side with little form or confidence finds a way to emotionally lift when they take on the All Blacks.

And so often this effect is most pronounced in the Northern Hemisphere, where, despite the bulging schedule list, exposure to the All Blacks remains less frequent and the allure of who they are and what they mean is that bit stronger.

Scotland have never yet beaten the All Blacks and Wales, such a proud rugby nation, haven't done so since the 1950s.

Those stark facts are enough to make both the Scots and Welsh dangerous opponents and it would be wise for all the younger, inexperienced players in the All Blacks squad to realise that both Celtic nations are going to play out of their respective skins when they meet New Zealand next month.

Previous form won't matter a jot, especially not when the All Blacks play Wales. The Welsh camp is under a bit of pressure following a saga around their decision to only pick offshore-based players if they have 60 or more test caps.

There is no better way to unite a fractured squad feeling some heat than a test against the All Blacks.

Win that and all is forgotten, all is forgiven.

And then, of course, there is France. No one does random better than them. No side rises to the All Blacks' occasion quite like France.

How many times have the French done that through history, even as recently as last year?

They, probably more than any other country, seem to have a fire lit inside them when they play the All Blacks. How many times have they been bumbling along, presenting as a basket case only to be a different team when they play the All Blacks?

The 1999, 2007 and 2011 World Cups were testament to their capacity to surprise - to play freakishly well against the All Blacks without any hint of what might be coming.

The French had a mediocre Six Nations and lost three tests in June against South Africa.

It would be madness, though, to expect anything other than the French to be inspired and possibly brilliant.

"The French on their day can beat anyone," says All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

"They have got some really talented athletes and they are looking at how they play their game. They are sold on moving the ball and I am expecting them to be competitive and free-flowing.

"We will have to give a top performance to deal with them."