Herald rugby writers Gregor Paul and Patrick McKendry answer five key questions ahead of the All Blacks' Northern Tour.



Who will be most dangerous opponent and why..?

Gregor Paul: Scotland. They have been the most improved side in Europe this year, albeit from a low base. But they beat Australia in June - in Australia - and with the arrival of new coach Gregor Townsend they have a creative and innovative thinker at the helm who will build on the improvements former coach Vern Cotter made. What's also in Scotland's favour is that they will be the All Blacks' third opponent in seven days. The advent of a mid-week game in Lyon between the test in Paris and the test in Edinburgh will challenge the All Blacks' preparation.



Patrick McKendry: Wales. It's tempting to say France because of their record of upsetting the All Blacks when it's least expected, but on this tour the Welsh could be the biggest problem largely because it's the last test of a long year for Steve Hansen's men. That has been an issue in the past - most significantly England at Twickenham in 2012 (a 38-21 thrashing), plus a last-gasp win over Ireland in Dublin a year later. Wales have already had Sam Warburton and George North ruled out with injury, but many connected with the squad enjoyed success against the All Blacks this year when playing for the British & Irish Lions, including - significantly - coach Warren Gatland. Kiwi Gatland knows the blueprint for beating the All Blacks - constant pressure, line speed on defence and taking chances on attack. Whether his Wales outfit have the talent to do the same remains to be seen but they should take to the pitch in Cardiff confident of securing their first win over the All Blacks since 1953.



Which All Black is under most pressure to perform..?

GP: Waisake Naholo could do with playing three big tests to remind everyone that he is a world class power wing with an uncanny ability to turn games with his magic. He could do with showing an improved ability to take high balls as well. At some stage next year Naholo is going to be competing with Nehe Milner-Skudder, Rieko Ioane, Seta Tamanivalu, David Havili, Julian Savea, Israel Dagg, Ben Smith and Jordie Barrett for a spot in the back three.



PM: Jerome Kaino. At 34 and having not played a test since the drawn test against the British & Irish Lions due to the well-publicised personal issues which broke in the media on the morning of the Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Sydney, this tour could be Kaino's last tour if he doesn't perform. Liam Squire has taken his chance and could make a compelling case to be the All Blacks No1 blindside flanker, but with matches against the Barbarians and French XV, and Kieran Read due for a rest at some stage, Kaino is likely to feature early in the tour and probably in that first match against the Baabaas at Twickenham. Kaino badly needs a match in order to get up to speed which would suggest a starting role there at either No6 or No8. The Blues player could be seen as a better fit as cover for Read at the back of the scrum rather than Squire or Vaea Fifita.

Which player will advance his cause the most..?

GP: Jack Goodhue might just be the sort of player who find his feet quickly at this level. He seems composed, aware and accurate when he plays and showed for the Crusaders this year that his decision-making and execution under pressure are both excellent. He's a big lad, quick and with that ability of his to read the game, he may stand out playing in the non-tests to such an extent that he forces his way on to the bench for the last test in Cardiff.

PM: David Havili. Damian McKenzie (in the absence of the injured Jordie Barrett) is Ben Smith's current preferred back-up at fullback, but Crusader Havili has a good chance to press his claims on this tour. Havili has looked lively as a replacement in his three tests against the Pumas in Buenos Aires, Springboks in Cape Town and (to a lesser extent thanks to his team's performance) the Wallabies in Brisbane. Havili is excellent under the high ball, has pace, and a good understanding of how to use space - all pre-requisites for the No15 jersey.



Who do you suspect might be the star of the tour..?

GP: Kieran Read has been performing well all year and shown more of his handling and offloading than he is since 2013. He missed most of the Super Rugby season so there should be a bit left in his tank and the physical nature of the game in the North will suit him and with his confidence high, watch for him expressing himself more in the wider channels and re-establishing his case to be considered the best No 8 in the world.



PM: Rieko Ioane, the man likely to win World Rugby's breakout star of the year award but who perhaps has just as strong a claim to the overall best player trophy, has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months. The wing announced himself on the world stage when scoring a try as a substitute on his test debut against Italy in Rome in November last year, and has now scored a remarkable nine tries in 10 tests. A nightmare to defend against due to his power, pace and balance, he is perhaps under-rated as a defender himself and now is set to terrorise France, Scotland and Wales.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing in action..?

GP: Asafo Aumua has jumped from the Under-20 side, through the Mitre 10 Cup and into the All Blacks in the space of four months. He's only 20 and playing in a physically demanding role against big, seasoned professionals and making them look ordinary. He's definitely got an incredible skill-set: an extraordinary ability as a runner, as a ball carrier and distributor. But can he still stand out at the next level? Can he impose himself against the Barbarians and French XV. And can he do his core roles with the consistency of accuracy required?



PM: Jack Goodhue. The Crusaders midfielder looked an exciting talent as his franchise marched to the Super Rugby title this year and is probably set to be a fixture in the All Blacks backline in the years to come. Goodhue, still only 22, is deceptively quick and strong, is an accurate defender and passes beautifully off either hand. He is yet to play a test and probably won't on this tour, but should be set for a run against either the Barbarians or French XV 10 days later and perhaps both.