Moving the New Zealand leg of the world sevens series to Hamilton is already providing dividends with the event selling out 100 days before the tournament.

Previous editions of the event in Wellington have failed to attract big crowds with Hamilton taking over the hosting duties for the first time next February.

According to organisers, 40 percent of ticket sales have been purchased by fans from outside of Hamilton.

"It's exciting to have a sell out on our hands again, and the Sevens are now officially the hottest ticket for summer in Hamilton, promising a great weekend of rugby and entertainment for all, New Zealand Sevens General Manager Steve Dunbar said.

"It's no secret the tournament struggled over the last couple of years, but the move to Hamilton has clearly revitalised what remains a premier global Sevens event, and we can't wait for kick-off in 100 days' time."

The tournament organisers announced today three zones outside the stadium that will form part of a wider event precinct.

Mill St Park will see an R18 Entertainment Zone including specialty bars and food outlets, fair rides and areas dedicated to music, attractions and themed activities.

A separate area on Mill St Park will host a Family Fun-Fair. And Fred Jones Park will house the teams' Warm-up Zone where fans can watch the players up close as they prepare for their games.