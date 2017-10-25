To clear the air first...

This desk received some absolutely filthy emails in recent days, after I suggested that All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was off his top game this year. The abuse came thick and moderately paced. It felt as if I had drowned someone's puppy.

Since the reaction was so vehement...

As I have written before, Hansen is without doubt the best All Black coach in the 45-plus years I have been following rugby. Without doubt.

Until he came along, I'm not sure there was anyone who stood out from the pack in that time. In the wake of the reaction to the previous column, it feels important to emphasise that.

Hansen has re-written the book, particularly in how to win the confidence and trust of players. His record is close to impeccable. He is a really smart learner.

He's also proving a terrific interview subject by New Zealand standards, although he should drop the patronising line about the sun still shining the next day after his team gets beaten.

It's not even a helpful subliminal message to his players. Maybe the odd silly thing slips out, when you are constantly interviewed.

Without overly re-hashing my argument, Hansen himself said this week: "Sometimes you are not going to get it right and sometimes this year we haven't".

All Black coaches have an enormous advantage over the rest of the world, because of this country's un-matched commitment to the game, the pool of playing talent, and the system of central control.

Those who see the defeat to five dollar outsiders Australia in Brisbane as a natural by-product of a weakened All Black team forget a few things.

It's not who is missing that counts. It's who is playing, and those teams were evenly matched.

The Wallabies had an experience advantage in the front row, but they had their share of rookies as well and lost their only experienced lock half way through the game.

Most importantly, all New Zealand rugby players come through much tougher systems than the Australians and operate in a higher quality Super Rugby environment.

Moving on...

In an interview with Radio Sport's Martin Devlin, World Cup winning coach Hansen said his great passion for the job remains undiminished.

For Steve Hansen, read Sir Alex Ferguson.

If Hansen wins the 2019 World Cup, his "passion" is still strong, and his family can handle the extended ride - then stay on I say because there is no one better for the job.

Having already coached for a decade, Alex Ferguson took charge of Manchester United for a staggering 26 years, producing an era stacked with hard-to-comprehend success.

Talk about pressure. Unlike most rugby coaches, Ferguson had huge egos to deal with - and that was just the player agents. Football is a far more competitive sport than rugby, and the transfer market alone means managers deal with complications unheard of in rugby.

Ferguson was the Manchester United manager into his early 70s. Steve Hansen is a mere 58.

If Sir Alex Ferguson could hold centre stage for as long as he did, there are plenty of good years left in young Steve Hansen.

Hansen clearly LOVES being the All Black coach, almost revels in the scrutiny, and he will very likely still be the outstanding man for the job post-2019.

He has a personality which means he is built to last and Hansen can tweak the operation by changing his coaching staff. That will help keep his thinking fresh as well.

That said, I still think Hansen's All Blacks have been a bit of a jumble this year and he needs to upgrade some areas, particularly the incisiveness of the attack and power ball running.

The World Cup bolter

Asafo Aumua - he will be one of the greats. Photo / Photosport Asafo Aumua - he will be one of the greats. Photo / Photosport

The rise of Asafo Aumua is among the most exciting things in New Zealand rugby for many years. He's like a lot of other very good hookers you have seen, but in outrageously high speed overdrive.

But sadly, it looks as though Dane Coles - so sensational in his prime - is on the way down.

Here's a premature prediction on a power-packed team for the big 2019 World Cup games, a team the selectors might have in mind. The major disappointment was being unable to find a place for Vaea Fifita.

Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Asafo Aumua, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Sonny Bill Williams.

Bye bye Jason

The rampaging Jason Taumalolo should never be seen in this jersey again. Photo / Photosport The rampaging Jason Taumalolo should never be seen in this jersey again. Photo / Photosport

There is a simple rule which should take care of the Jason Taumalolo situation in terms of future Kiwi league selection.

Anyone who has played for the Kiwis and switches to another nation for the World Cup should be tied to that new team, forever.

Entwined with that should be a greater effort to give teams like Taumalolo's Tonga and Samoa regular test action. Bottom line: Taumalolo never plays for the Kiwis again. End of story.