If everything goes to plan, might Steve Hansen consider staying on as All Blacks coach past the 2019 World Cup?

Hansen was going to step down this year - the British and Irish Lions tour being the main stepping off point - but signed up for two more seasons.

The 58-year-old has coached internationally since 2002, and been part of the All Blacks set up since 2004.

It's a long time, yes, but hardly in the Sir Alex Ferguson league. The great Scottish football manager was in charge of Manchester United for 26 seasons, and led other clubs before that.

Hansen didn't directly address his future when interviewed by Radio Sport's Martin Devlin but left interesting enough reading between the lines.

"I wouldn't be doing the job if I didn't have the same passion," said Hansen.

"There is no better job for me, I'm not an academic, not someone who wants to work 9 - 5.

"I love rugby, dealing with young men trying to get better. It's the best job in the world for me. Do I have the passion - of course I do.

"I'm not silly enough to think it can go on forever. At some point when that passion wanes or it's right for the team that someone else to do it I'll step aside.

"At the moment I don't think my passion has waned at all. I'm still desperate to be better than I was yesterday, still desperate for us to be better than we were."