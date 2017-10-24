Welcome to our world.

That's the message from Steve Hansen to Warren Gatland, after the British and Irish Lions coach claimed he "hated" the tour of New Zealand this year.

Gatland was upset with post-tour comments by players, the Kiwi media, and "the negativity in New Zealand".

Hansen was in a defiant mood in an interview with Radio Sport's Martin Devlin, saying he was still driven to improve as a coach while warning the rest of the rugby world what to expect from the All Blacks when top players return next year.

Hansen and Welsh coach Gatland will lock horns again in Cardiff next month. The All Black coach was bemused by Gatland's reaction to the Lions tour.

"I've only just heard it [Gatland's comments] because I don't read too much about what coaches are saying and doing," he said.

"Why would you hate coaching the Lions? If you hate coaching, don't do it. I love coaching any team I've been involved in - that's the reason I'm doing it.

"I'm lucky enough to coach the All Blacks, which is fantastic, if you are lucky enough to coach the Lions it is also fantastic."

Hansen said operating under the scrutiny and so-called negativity that seemed to upset Gatland was par for the course in New Zealand, and it actually helped drive the team forward.

"That's what you get all the time with the All Blacks," he said.

"Welcome to our world. You are under constant pressure, constant scrutiny. People expect you to be able to front up and do the job well.

"In the All Blacks' case, we are expected to win every test match and win it well.

"You don't want to change those expectations - they drive your own inner expectations to be even higher. It drives that necessity to want to always be better.

"You don't always achieve that on a daily basis, but if you are trying to be better every day at least you are giving yourself a chance.

"Our fans, our country expect us to aim high, to play well, they expect us to win. I love that.

"That's exactly what we should be doing. Everyone in our group is trying to do that - to win every test match with attractive rugby.

"Is it possible to do all the time? I'm not sure. But there is nothing stopping you from trying to. And I wouldn't be doing the job if I didn't still have the same passion."

After the weekend's Brisbane defeat, Hansen said the All Blacks had been forced into using players not fully steeled by enough test experience.

"We've got some trying circumstances at the moment with nine or 10 players out," he said.

"That's on top of losing all that legendary talent after the World Cup - that's over 50 per cent of your team.

"It is a heck of a great challenge for us to come through, but next year when all nine are available then watch what happens because we've grown depth and experience.

"Add the likes of [Owen] Franks, [Joe] Moody, Brodie Retallick, Ben Smith, even a Julian Savea if he has a great off-season, Izzy Dagg.

"We have a wonderful group to pick from and see what turns up next year in the way of a young player."