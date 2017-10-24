New Zealand-born centre Hadleigh Parkes is one of five uncapped players in Wales coach Warren Gatland's 36-man squad for next month's tests against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Georgia.

But the 30 year-old will only become available to represent Wales under the three year residency rule in time for the final test against the Springboks.

Gatland has also recalled first five Rhys Priestland who has made a strong start to the season with his English club Bath.

Several regulars have been left out including experienced centre Jamie Roberts and lock Luke Charteris.

Flanker Ross Moriarty and prop Gethin Jenkins are injured.