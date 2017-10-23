In the not too distant past, a week with the Barbarians started with the reception of a wad of cash in a brown envelope and a long lunch. The biggest decisions of the day would be whether to choose the red or the white.

Things may have changed a little these days, but the ethos remains the same - the players come together to have fun and enjoy each other's company. The socialising allows those from different countries to get to know each other and there is an emphasis on fun and entertaining rugby at the end of the week.

For the five New Zealand players called into the Barbarians for the game against the All Blacks - loose forward Dillon Hunt, lock Dominic Bird, prop Atu Moli, first-five Richie Mo'unga and halfback Mitchell Drummond - (all of whom will join the All Blacks in France afterwards) the expectations will remain the same, but the latter two in particular have real opportunities to push themselves into the frame for Steve Hansen's squad next year.

Good performances for the Babarians, coached by Robbie Deans, at Twickenham on November 5 will help that progression.

Mo'unga, 23, was outstanding for the Crusaders this year and helped navigate the franchise to its first Super Rugby title since 2008. Drummond, also 23, wasn't far behind in terms of his positive influence on Scott Robertson's team.

The five players will leave for London on Sunday. The first job for Mo'unga, who spent last week in Brisbane as cover for Barrett, and Drummond (and Bird) will be to attempt to win another national provincial title for Canterbury in their premiership final against Tasman in Christchurch the day before.

It would be unfair to suggest first-five Mo'unga, who is yet to play a test, has gained on Lima Sopoaga following the latter's performance for the All Blacks in the defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane. But there is no doubt Hansen's men missed the pace and defence-splitting running ability of the injured Beauden Barrett at Suncorp Stadium.

At his best, Sopoaga can also be an explosive and elusive runner, but there was little evidence of that on Saturday night. Also, it was his poor pass which was intercepted by Reece Hodge for the Wallabies' first try and he turned the ball over several other times.

Sopoaga had a brilliant debut against the Boks back in 2015 and should bounce back from this, but it highlighted how far ahead Barrett is. One of the Hurricanes player's greatest gifts is his pace and that can create opportunities out of nothing for the All Blacks, who often looked disjointed and sluggish on attack in Brisbane.

Mo'unga's ability to get in behind the defence for the Crusaders with his step and pace was a major reason why their offence worked so well on their march to the title.

For Drummond, the opportunity at Twickenham and behind next month is probably even greater. Mo'unga has Barrett, Sopoaga and probably Damian McKenzie in front of him.

With Tawera Kerr-Barlow heading to La Rochelle in France after the November tour, Drummond is in the perfect position to push for the All Blacks' third halfback spot behind Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

The gap between Smith, Perenara, Kerr-Barlow has been too large for the All Blacks selectors to talk about other halfbacks in the mix but now Drummond has a chance to stake his claim.

For Mo'unga and Drummond, who with their three other New Zealand Barbarian teammates will assemble with the All Blacks for the French leg of the tour (a test against France in Paris on November 11 and a France XV in Lyon three days later), the opportunity is real - long lunches or not.