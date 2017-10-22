The conundrum for the All Blacks selectors now is picking a 37-man squad to go to the Northern Hemisphere.

It will be named today. They have to be bold enough to back their coaching, tactical skills and ability to select players who will get the job done.

I would like to see them continue to ensure depth. The All Blacks have shown their belief to win matches without the likes of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Ben Smith.

When you look at this northern tour and areas we have to develop, I would suggest fullback is one. Israel Dagg has those continual knee problems and is not getting any younger. Smith was given a sabbatical because he was having a few issues with injury and concussion. The emergence of David Havili has probably been a bit of a surprise and yet he still hasn't had a start. That's an area I believe the All Blacks will look to develop on this tour.

Let's also bear in mind they have a mid-week game against a French XV in Lyon. They have the chance to introduce players to the jersey there.

But in the same breath, I'm old school. I wouldn't like to see them throwing away All Blacks jerseys unless they are earned. In David Havili's case, I certainly think he's earned the chance for a start. He's shown off the bench he's capable.

Inside backs is another area. Aaron Cruden's departure and Beauden Barrett injury open opportunities.

Halfback is the same. Tawera Kerr-Barlow is leaving at the end of the year. TJ Perenara has been fulfilling the substitute role this season. The All Blacks have to always consider the worst case scenario which is Aaron Smith breaking his leg a month out from the World Cup. They've got to be sure they've got someone to step in there they are happy with.

Front-row and hookers we've suffered quite a few injuries so that will need a look, too.

On the reserve bench are players that probably need to be tested with starts. Scotland, for example, is one game they might look to do this. The Scots have enjoyed a resurgence and they've never beaten the All Blacks.

But in my mind that's a no-brainer to give some of these players chances. I have total faith in this very experienced and successful All Blacks coaching group, led by Steve Hansen. I'm sure they'll weigh up all of those things. They have shown the knack of being bold and selecting players on form. When they name this team they will look to the future and there will be a handful of new All Blacks.

I still don't think we have seen a complete performance from the All Blacks this year. They have done it in patches but haven't truly fulfilled their potential over 80 minutes. The fallout from this test in Brisbane will be some people speculating those missing contributed to the All Blacks losing. I feel we've got to be in a position as we work towards the next world cup that we're not afraid to give players opportunities.

If you take world-class players out of a team they will leave a dent. But for the All Blacks that shouldn't mean they can't regularly win tests without those players.