All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane dislocated his finger in last night's loss to the Wallabies and will be sidelined for two weeks.

Ioane scored one try in the 23-18 defeat to the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium and has been in superb form on the left wing this year.

He will now sit out the All Blacks first match of their northern tour against the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 5 but should return the following week in Paris. The reality is he was unlikely to play the Barbarians fixture anyway, with it being viewed as a chance to give others a run.

"He put the bone through but didn't break it so he went into hospital last night and had it washed out and stitched up," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "He's now in a splint so it's a two-week injury and once it heals up he should be right for France. Everyone else is pretty good."

Taranaki's Seta Tamanivalu could be used as Ioane's replacement for the Barbarians match.

