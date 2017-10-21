Reece Hodge's monster, 53-metre penalty just before the final whistle sealed victory for the Wallabies, who celebrated just their second win in 19 games against the All Blacks last night.

After trailing by one point at half-time, Australia fought back to claim a physical victory over the All Blacks, scoring three tries to two in a high-quality match.

But how did the Aussie media see it?

After a year to forget, rugby gives fans a night to remember

By Phil Lutton of the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Winning cures all manner of ills and even though the Bledisloe has been run and won by New Zealand once more, beating the All Blacks in any forum requires a special performance. Even in the wet, their skills were so crisp that it seemed they were poised to explode into life at any moment.

"Instead, the Wallabies fired out of the line in defence, cut off their options and out-hustled them in the important contests. When a bit of niggle entered the fray, nobody was backing down. You can respect the All Blacks but once you fear them, you're pretty much done."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika:

"Our duty is to bring home the trophy. Which we haven't done. I'm happy but the end game is to bring home the Cup. As enjoyable as the win was, the disappointment of not winning the Cup resonates for me. You know New Zealand are only going to get better.

"We've got to keep everything in context and even at Test level. For me, it's only two out of eight or nine. But it's about improving. We're not starting to blow trumpets. It could have gone either way very easily."

Cheika said his players deserve a break and a beer after overcoming their mental demons and toppling the All Blacks.

Gutsy Bledisloe win eases pain:

By Andrew Slack of Courier Mail

"That the Wallabies could have lost Saturday's Bledisloe Cup encounter in the last minute suggests they have to be better at nailing opportunities though, because the truth was they were a 15 point better team than the World Champions.

"The All Blacks aren't renowned as go-to panic merchants but such was the pressure the Wallabies applied both with and without the ball, the composure of the boys from across the sea took a night off.

"Sam Cane, Waisake Naholo and Ofa Tu'ungafasi each gave away game-changing penalties in the second half, all on the back of a Wallaby team that wouldn't take the foot off the pedal.

"In fairness to both sides they each tried to play footy in difficult conditions, and while it could be argued the Wallabies actually tried to play too much in the opening half-hour, their skill level finally caught up with their faith in each other, and the result they so desperately wanted came to fruition."

Call for Indigenous Australian inspired Wallabies jumper to become permanent jersey

The Wallabies' Indigenous Australian inspired jumper has been hailed a good luck charm amid calls for the proud jumper to become the permanent Australian rugby kit.

The jumper, created with the help of Kurtley Beale - the 14th Wallabies player to identify himself as an Indigenous Australian - is undefeated after one game.

The wallabies should wear the ABORIGINAL jersey always (-0-) 🙌🏽 — Anthony Mundine (@Anthony_Mundine) October 21, 2017

Any chance of the #Wallabies playing in that Indigenous jersey every week? We're 100% so far — Mick Snowden (@MickSnowden) October 21, 2017

Proud Kurtley Beale leads way for Aussies

By Greg Davis of the Courier-Mail.

"Led by Kurtley Beale, the Wallabies played with "Power and the Passion" in their specially struck indigenous jerseys as Beale proudly - and literally - wore his heritage on his sleeve.

"Beale was in everything, occasionally getting too involved for his and Australia's own good, but he was mostly dangerous with every touch and was extremely vocal in every huddle.

"He copped a few cheap shots from the All Blacks because they knew Beale was at the heart of everything for the home side until he was exhausted by the 70th minute and replaced."