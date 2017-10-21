By Gregor Paul in Brisbane

Having become accustomed to seeing the All Blacks have all the answers in these tight, tense games, it was a surprise to see them a little all over the shop in Brisbane.

They didn't have the composure when they needed it. They didn't exude the calm authority that was the hallmark of the All Blacks between 2012 and 2015 that said no matter how bad things looked, they were going to find a way to win.

That's what happened the last time they played in Brisbane. They didn't play well. They spent much of the game going backwards and without the ball and yet, in the last 10 minutes they fell into some near untouchable mental zone where they put everything together to score tries and win on the hooter.

That same magical transition never happened this time. And to be honest, it never really felt like it was on the cards.

There was a nervousness about the All Blacks in the final quarter. There wasn't actually that much conviction about them for the whole game.

Their attack struggled. It looked short of ideas and creativity and it felt like the toll of travelling the world in the last few weeks had caught up with them.

They missed Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick more than they would have liked. Not just for their skills but for the confidence they instil.

"Congratulations to Australia they deserved the win and hopefully they kick on. They were a better side than us and they deserved the win," said All Black coach Steve Hansen.

"They took their opportunities and we gave them another intercept. They didn't blow any of the opportunities they had and they out us under pressure and it prevented us from taking ours.

"We were offside three or four times. We will review the game see what we need to work on and try to fix them. The sun will come up tomorrow."