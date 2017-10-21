See who shone and who struggled in Australia's 23-18 win over the All Blacks.

15. Damian McKenzie - 6

Created customary space but struggled against the bulk of Koroibete in 57th min try. Looked panicky when he shifted to 10.

14. Waisake Naholo - 6

Received premature Christmas gift strolling across in 14th min. Punishing runner. Weak 41st min tackle on Folau.

13. Ryan Crotty - 6

Steady showing but had difficulty unfurling linking skills to provide his outsides with a split second's extra room.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 9

Accurate tackling has defined series after taking heed from Lions' red card. Miraculous 71st min offload.

11. Reiko Ioane - 6

Quieter game, not helped by a visit to the blood bin and a dislocated finger. Slick finish to draw ABs back late.

10. Lima Sopoaga - 5

Confident running the ball but tentative kicking at times. Had moments of fluster when Wallabies' line speed loomed.

9. Aaron Smith - 7

Accurate box-kicking under pressure to secure territory. Smooth operator around fringes. No lack of yap.

8. Kieran Read - 8

Brilliance in 19th min to set up Naholo double round alley-oop. Impressive crosshairs on tackle prey.

7. Sam Cane - 8

Delivered tackling to make any opposition wish they had worn Michelin Man suits. Cue turnovers.

6. Liam Squire - 7

Knocked the wind from several lungs with powerful hits but opposites proved equal to the task at breakdown.

5. Scott Barrett - 6

Kept the family in the AB business with a sturdy showing, but a Retallick-less side proved vulnerable.

4. Sam Whitelock - 6

Hands let him down on occasion but no absence of physicality, especially drilling a hole in Hooper's head at ruck.

3. Nepo Laulala - 7

Caterpillar traction up the middle when required. No relenting when muscular defence sought.

2. Dane Coles - 7

Rodeo-like launching onto opposition backs to grapple them to the turf. Niggle set in late as pressure mounted.

1. Kane Hames - 6

Head knock towards end of the 1st half. Earned parity at the scrum. Willing contributor in the tight.

Reserves:

16. Codie Taylor - N/A

17. Wyatt Crockett - 6

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 7

19. Patrick Tuipulotu - N/A

20. Ardie Savea - N/A

21. TJ Perenara - 7

22. Anton Lienert-Brown - N/A

23. David Havili - 6

Wallabies

15. Israel Folau - 7

Premature defensive line exit enabled Smith to find Naholo in 14th min. Crab-like movement rewarded with 41st min try.

14. Marika Koroibete - 7

Finished 57th min try perfectly with limited room to move on left flank. Prevented Perenara try in 67th.

13. Tevita Kuridrani - 7

Provided a fulcrum in Wallabies backline. A chainsaw would've been handy to chop down this gum tree.

12. Kurtley Beale - 6

Dr Irongloves at times. Lanolin would've been welcome. Still has verve when given space to work fast-twitch fibres.

11. Reece Hodge - 8

Recipient of the Earle Kirton award for showing "plenty of gas" in 6th min intercept. Drilled match-winning 78th penalty.

10. Bernard Foley - 5

Had backs running from depth which created velocity. Handy tackling, but kicking game struggled throughout.

9. Will Genia - 8

A Boss around the fringes, especially with Sopoaga tackle to set Hodge free. A Gregan-esque display.

8. Sean McMahon - 7

Bruised by Cane in 6th min which forced a spill. Eased through the gears until he was storming through the defence late.

7. Michael Hooper - 7

Forced to make big call in 56th min to go for lineout rather than penalty kick. Rewarded with Koroibete try.

6. Jack Dempsey - 7

Boxed clever with punching runs into All Blacks' defence. Made a sound fist of getting to the breakdown.

5. Adam Coleman - 5

Did he flop into the odd ruck and maul as if it was a bean bag on a Sunday afternoon? Gifted second half kick off to ABs.

4. Rob Simmons - 6

Clean lineout takes. A chilling stretcher entry removed him in 43rd min. Good to see his thumbs up as he exited.

3. Sekope Kepu - 7

Combative burrowing and robust runs through middle of the park. Exited when the clock struck one hour.

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 8

Looked like he'd walked off the set of a Commodores album. Put in a solid... nightshift. Found jumpers... easy.

1. Scott Sio - 7

Convincing on attack, defence and at the scrum. Irrefutable commitment to break the winning drought.

Reserves:

16. Stephen Moore - 6

17. Tom Robertson - 6

18. Allan Alaalatoa - N/A

19. Lukhan Tui - 6

20. Ned Hanigan - N/A

21. Nick Phipps - N/A

22. Samu Kerevi - 6

23. Henry Speight - N/A