Chart-toppering R&B brothers Nainz and Viiz Tupa'i - of Adeaze fame - are planning a fund raising memorial celebration concert for their "local South Auckland hero" Jonah Lomu.

And funds from the concert - being organised as the second anniversary of his death on November 18, 2015, looms - could be donated towards a headstone, memorial plaque or a statue "that is fitting for Jonah, our rugby legend", Nainz says in a social media post.

The award-winning singer was moved after reading last weekend's Herald on Sunday story about Lomu's grave still not having a headstone, and the on-going rift between Lomu's widow, Nadene and the Lomu family.

"It saddens me to hear about the diffculty the Lomu family are facing with no communcations or contact with Nadene and Jonah's sons," he wrote.

Nainz said he didn't want to enter into debate on the ongoing family split. His aim was to honour the memory of Lomu, rugby's first truly global superstar.

"So for Viiz and I, huge fans and friends of the GREAT MAN, we cannot sit back and know that 2 years has gone past, and this GREAT LEGEND still has no headstone," he wrote.

"To think about NZ and International Rugby players, Fans that visit NZ & International Rugby players, fans that visit NZ and want to visit NZ/ TONGA's most influential Rugby player and where he lays for me personally I would be ashamed at what they see."

He wrote being able to visit a headstone meant a lot for Pasifika people.

Nainz made a public plea to "our muso friends" to help out with a "venue,sound gear and artists to give their time". The post sent last week had an overwhelming response.

Nainz could not be reached for comment.

But Becks Tupa'i, his wife and manager of Adeaze, said the response from leading musicians had been huge, with David Dallas, Savage and Lapi Mariner among those keen to take part in a charity gig.

Jonah's brother John said he was " blown away" by Adeaze's kind gesture.

"A lot of people have sent me kind wishes of support," he said.

Becks Tupa'i said the Adeaze crew wanted to do something postive for the Lomu family and also honour his memory.

One of Rugby's biggest stars Jonah Lomu died of a heart attack. One of Rugby's biggest stars Jonah Lomu died of a heart attack.

"Why hasn't anything been done for Jonah yet? Why wouldn't something be done for such a great man?," she said.

"We have had a lot of support from local businesses - people have offered their help to say, 'We want to do anything we can. The concert is to show the Lomu family how much Jonah means to all us" she said.

Lomu - who died of a heart attack after a long battle with renal failure - had struck up a friendship with the Tupai brothers, bonding over music.

They were also asked to sing You're My Inspiration, by Chicago, by Nadene at her husband's public memorial at Eden Park.

Nadene Lomu did not respond to requests for comment.