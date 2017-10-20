Alex McLeod runs through all you need to know you need to know ahead of 2017's final Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and the Wallabies.

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 10:05pm kick-off

The 161st test match between the All Blacks and Wallabies is set to take place in Brisbane this weekend, in what will be both side's final match in the southern hemisphere this season.

It will be the 22nd clash between the Anzac countries to be held in the Queensland capital, with Suncorp Stadium hosting the contest for the just the seventh time in the two nation's 114-year rivalry.

As documented earlier this week, all seven test matches between the All Blacks and Wallabies at the 52,000-capacity stadium have been tightly contested affairs.

Their first encounter at the venue was during the inaugural Tri Nations competition back in 1996, with the Kiwis running away as 32-25 victors, thanks to the efforts of Frank Bunce, Justin Marshall, and Andrew Mehrtens, who scored 22 points from the boot that day.

Queenslanders had to wait for a decade before the All Blacks returned to the state capital to face the Australians, with a try to Joe Rokocoko sealing a tense 13-9 win for the New Zealanders in 2006.

Two years later, another great test played out at Suncorp Stadium, as Dan Carter led his side to a 28-24 comeback win to retain the Tri Nations for a fourth consecutive year.

It was in 2011 when the Wallabies snatched their first ever win over the All Blacks at the venue, claiming both a 25-20 win and the Tri Nations title, two weeks out from the commencement of their unsuccessful World Cup campaign.

A sloppy 18-18 draw in 2012 diminished celebrations for Keven Mealamu's 100th test appearance, while an 80th minute Malakai Fekitoa try - converted by Colin Slade - gave the All Blacks a dramatic 29-28 victory three years ago.

Sonny Bill Williams breaks away during game 1 of the Bledisloe Cup against Australia. Photo / AAP Photo Sonny Bill Williams breaks away during game 1 of the Bledisloe Cup against Australia. Photo / AAP Photo

In total, the All Blacks have won four of the six tests that they have played against the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium, drawing once, and suffering a solitary loss.

While that statistic alone indicates the All Blacks will once again fly out of Brisbane with a victory under their belt, a win for Steve Hansen's men won't come easily.

The All Blacks have never won by more than seven points at the home of the Reds, with the influence of the tropical Queensland climate and a boisterous crowd - which usually features many expat Kiwis - taking its toll on the reigning Rugby Championship titleholders in all previous encounters.

Both of those factors will once again be key in determining the outcome of this weekend's match.

How well the All Blacks perform this weekend could be affected by the looming announcement of the 37-man end-of-year tour squad that is set to be named on Monday.

There may be an enlarged squad picked for the All Blacks' five-match tour of the UK and France, but there is still plenty of competition in many positions throughout the squad.

Some players need to prove themselves worthy of a spot on the London-bound plane, while others need to justify why they deserve substantial game time if they do make the squad.

Lima Sopoaga makes his first start since July 2015. Photo / Photosport Lima Sopoaga makes his first start since July 2015. Photo / Photosport

Those contesting in these intra-squad battles that are playing this weekend include first-five Lima Sopoaga (starting in a test for the first time in over two years), wing Waisake Naholo (who needs to stamp his authority on the right wing in the absence of Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, and Nehe Milner-Skudder), and flanker Ardie Savea (whose back up openside flanker role behind Sam Cane has come under jeopardy thanks to the performances of Matt Todd in recent weeks).

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu could still do more to solidify his position within the squad, as could young guns Ofa Tu'ungafasi and David Havili.

Although the Bledisloe Cup is secured away for yet another year, the ultra-competitive nature that exists within the All Blacks camp means there is still plenty to play for in Brisbane this weekend.

Line Ups:

Just two alterations have been made to the All Blacks' starting XV from the last side they fielded against the Springboks in Cape Town two weeks ago.

As mentioned previously, Lima Sopoaga makes his first run-on appearance for the national side since July 2015, taking the place of Beauden Barrett, who has been ruled out with concussion concerns.

On the right wing, Waisake Naholo replaces the injured Nehe Milner-Skudder, who suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder in the 25-24 win over the Springboks a fortnight ago.

In the reserves, Ardie Savea slots into the number 20 jersey as a late replacement for Matt Todd, who has been ruled out with a groin injury, while TJ Perenara and Anton Lienert-Brown take the reserve halfback and midfield spots on the bench.

Waisake Naholo gets an opportunity to stamp his authority on the right wing. Photo / Photosport Waisake Naholo gets an opportunity to stamp his authority on the right wing. Photo / Photosport

For the Wallabies, just one change has been made to their starting side by head coach Michael Cheika.

77-test lock Rob Simmons takes the number 4 jersey off of Queensland Reds teammate Izack Rodda.

Loosehead prop Tom Robertson returns to the reserves bench for the first time in three weeks, while Ned Hanigan is named in the match day squad for the first time since the Wallabies' 45-20 win over Argentina more than a month ago.

Lukhan Tui, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, and Henry Speight all retain their places on the bench.

All Blacks: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Liam Squire, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (c), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Ryan Crotty, 14. Waisake Naholo, 15. Damian McKenzie.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. David Havili.

Wallabies: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Rob Simmons, 5. Adam Coleman, 6. Jack Dempsey, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Sean McMahon, 9. Will Genia (vc), 10. Bernard Foley (vc), 11. Reece Hodge, 12. Kurtley Beale, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Marika Koroibete, 15. Israel Folau.

Reserves: 16. Stephen Moore, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Lukhan Tui, 20. Ned Hanigan, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Samu Kerevi, 23. Henry Speight.

Odds:

The TAB list the All Blacks as favourites to complete a hat-trick of Bledisloe Cup wins this year, with the current holders paying $1.21 for a victory in Brisbane.

The Wallabies are paying a $4.25, which is a vast improvement from recent clashes with the All Blacks.

Reiko Ioane has scored 8 tries in 9 appearances for the All Blacks. Photo / Brett Phibbs Reiko Ioane has scored 8 tries in 9 appearances for the All Blacks. Photo / Brett Phibbs

As per usual, the two All Blacks wings are the favourites to score the first try of the match, with both Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo paying $7 to score the first try of the test.

Israel Folau and Marika Koroibete are the joint favourites for the Wallabies, with both outside backs paying a profitable $15.

How to follow:

The Herald will be live blogging the game, and RadioSport will have live commentary. Sky TV will be showing the match live on Sky Sport 1 at 10pm.