What the stats say about the All Blacks and Wallabies past meetings at Suncorp Stadium.

The All Blacks and Wallabies have clashed six times at Suncorp Stadium with the biggest margin of victory just seven points. That was back in 1996 when the All Blacks won 32-25 thanks to tries from Frank Bunce, Justin Marshall and 22 points from the boot of Andrew Mehrtens.

It was another 10 years before the teams clashed in Brisbane when the All Blacks won a dour 13-9 test with the only try coming in the 10th minute courtesy of Joe Rokocoko.

Things have been very close at Suncorp in more recent times with zero points separating the two teams over the past four tests in Brisbane.

The All Blacks won the last encounter at the ground in 2014 when Malakai Fekitoa scored just before fulltime and Colin Slade kicked a conversion to claim a 29-28 win.

In 2012 the teams played out an 18-18 draw while the previous year the Wallabies stunned the All Blacks 25-20 to hand them a defeat on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

Quirky stats:

Don't expect the All Blacks to hold a halftime lead. They've gone into the sheds on top just once in their six encounters at Suncorp.

The All Blacks have missed just one conversion from 13 attempts at the ground since 1996. That was by Beauden Barrett who failed to convert a Dane Coles try in 2014.

Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read are the only members of the All Blacks' squad to have lost a test at Suncorp, both starting in the 2011 defeat.

Just four starters from the All Blacks last test at Suncorp will start on Saturday - Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Read and Whitelock.

All Blacks vs Australia at Suncorp Stadium

Played 6

Won 4

Lost 1

Drawn 1

For 140

Agg 129

Tries 13

Cons 12