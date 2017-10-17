Taranaki flanker Toa Halafihi has signed for French club Lyon as an injury replacement for Englishman Carl Fearns, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Northern Hemisphere season.

23-year-old Halafihi has been in good form for Taranaki this season, and is third among all players in carries.

At Lyon, he will join former All Black Rudi Wulf, as well as Southland lock Josh Bekhuis and Sevens star Toby Arnold.

He will travel to France following the conclusion of the Mitre 10 Cup.

Taranaki are set to host Tasman in the second Premiership semifinal on Friday night, after topping the round-robin table.

If they win, they will progress to the final where they will face either Canterbury or North Harbour.