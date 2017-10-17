Nehe Milner-Skudder has been ruled out for up to seven months following a successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Posting on Facebook this morning, the All Blacks winger said his surgeon was rapt with the operation that repaired Milner-Skudder's labrum, rotator cuff, and bicep tendon.

The explosive dynamo will spend the next couple of weeks resting while the wounds heal, before beginning his latest road to recovery.

In the Facebook post he took the opportunity to tell fans he plans to "come back stronger."

"Big mihi for all the support and especially the messages over the past week," he wrote.

"Rehab / Recovery should be around 6-7months, however first stage is a couple weeks rest while the wounds heal and then go from there.

"I have learnt from past injuries to not worry about what is out of my control, take it one step at a time and focus on the 'here&now'. Combine those with a relentless drive to come back stronger and I know I've got this

"I'll keep you posted on my Road2Recovery."

Milner-Skudder injured his shoulder against South Africa in Cape Town on October 8.

The injury was similar to the one he suffered in March 2016 against the Blues, that saw him miss the rest of the Super Rugby season.