It is more by chance than design that the All Blacks have arrived at the point of starting two power wings.

The way things have panned out, this could now be the favoured approach for the rest of the year.

When everyone is fit, the preference is probably still to have a bit more balance in the back three.

Not that it gets any easier for the Wallabies in Brisbane this week - Waisake Naholo and Rieko Ioane are sure to terrorise at times.

But in the previous two Bledisloe Cup tests, Ben Smith started on the right wing.

Fullbacks on the edge have become the new norm for the All Blacks.

Smith, Israel Dagg and Nehe Milner-Skudder are very different players but each spent considerable time in the No 15 jersey.

Before them, it was Cory Jane on the right wing.

Skills required at the back - confidence under the high ball, sound decision-making, an accurate kicking game - are now equally valuable on the wing.

Circumstances have conspired to strip the All Blacks of Smith, Dagg and Milner-Skudder for the remainder of the year, effectively forcing them to go all out attack with their finishers this week.

Crusaders fullback David Havili, a more subtle prospect, is in the mix and Damian McKenzie has proven he, too, is comfortable on the wing if needed.

Seta Tamanivalu, another power player, is expected to be included as a wing for the end of year tour.

Julian Savea also waits for a recall.

Naholo and Ioane are now the most experienced wings left in the All Blacks and, therefore, also the incumbents.

Of course, rugby is not all about attack.

And perhaps in the Wallabies' eyes, the Naholo-Ioane combination may make the visitors more vulnerable if their kick chase game can apply pressure.

"It probably just means they've got to make sure they expand their skill set," All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said of his two big wings.

"It doesn't really change what we do."

The All Blacks won't mind if the Wallabies kick regularly. With the right support and timing, this increases chances to open up from the back.

On the counter and from turnovers is where the All Blacks are most lethal.

Ioane is in superb touch but this week the focus falls on Naholo.

His last two appearances, for the All Blacks in Argentina and Taranaki as they put away Manawatu to lock away the Ranfurly Shield, have signalled he could be on the cusp of finally finding his feet with the All Blacks.

Ever since failing to fire at the 2015 World Cup while struggling with a fractured leg, Naholo has been something of an enigma for the All Blacks.

He's been consistently brilliant for the Highlanders but a string of untimely injuries have prevented him from truly making his mark on the test scene.

Naholo is much more than a finisher.

He is great on his feet and his strength in the tackle allows him to offload to put others into space.

With the path now clear for his first sustained run on the wing, he must grab it at Suncorp Stadium.

"His game for Taranaki was outstanding. It was great to see him running fast. It was clear and simple and it showed just how devastating he can be," Foster said.

"He played well for us in Buenos Aires so that was pleasing. He's had a lot of niggles, disruptions and he hasn't really had a full crack at it in terms of getting regular starts to get his real confidence on the international stage.

"I think we saw against Argentina he was moving in that direction and the Taranaki game was another step forward."