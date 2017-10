In the lead-up to the Mitre 10 semifinals this week, the Radio Sport Breakfast are interviewing greats of the game to give reasons why their respective province will advance to a final.

Today sees Bay of Plenty's Adrian Cashmore and Otago's Kees Meeuws sing the praises of their teams ahead of Friday's Championship semifinal clash in Dunedin.

Nathan Rarere is the judge as Cashmore and Meeuws make their case.