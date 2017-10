Former All Blacks halfback Alby Mathewson has been signed by French giants Toulon on an initial one-season deal.

He joins fellow All Blacks Luke McAlister, Malakai Fekitoa and Ma'a Nonu at the French club.

It's Mathewson's latest stop in a career which has taken him from the Hurricanes to the Blues to the Western Force and domestic stints with Wellington, Hawke's Bay and Canterbury.

Mathewson has most recently been plying his trade with King Country in the Heartland Championship.