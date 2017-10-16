In Steve Hansen's tenure at least, the scrap for the openside flanker role may never have been as tight.

The All Blacks will probably find room for all three No 7s - Sam Cane, Ardie Savea and Matt Todd - in their end of year tour squad, just as they have in Brisbane this week.

But according to Hansen, the pecking order is far from set in stone.

"The contest between all three of them is pretty close. It always has been," Hansen said after the All Blacks touched down in drizzly Brisbane on Monday night. "Matt can't do any more than what he has done - he's played particularly well."

As strange as it sounds, Hansen opted to take Todd on this trip instead of Seta Tamanivalu.

The Taranaki midfielder/Crusaders wing is clearly a much more natural replacement for Nehe Milner-Skudder.

But even with Milner-Skudder out with shoulder surgery and Beauden Barrett suffering on-going head knock symptoms, the All Blacks feel they have enough back three cover between Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane and David Havili.

That's why Todd got the nod.

"It's more likely Matt will be involved than Seta would be," Hansen said. "We've got enough back cover for this particular game. Seta would be coming to cover for injuries where Matt is in a contest to play."

Therein lies the crux of this hotly-contested openside battle.

In their past four tests, the All Blacks have handed all three No 7s a start with differing success. Cane was superb over the ball and defensively in the Albany romp over the Springboks, but then short of his best in the return match in Cape Town after being given a rest the previous week.

Todd was solid against the Pumas in Buenos Aires - a very questionable yellow card not helping his case. And Savea will be disappointed with his last start against the Pumas in New Plymouth, having been hooked after 44 minutes with the All Blacks struggling to gain ascendancy at the breakdown, though that was not his responsibility alone.

Cane yesterday re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2021, joining hooker Codie Taylor as the only All Blacks do so that far ahead. Despite constantly proving his worth, Cane remains underrated in many quarters.

Sure, much of that can be attributed to following Richie McCaw. But it is hard to mount a credible argument that Cane, having now started 30 tests, has not matured into a quality asset.

This weekend Cane will play his 50th test. He has also captained the All Blacks twice; is a key member of the leadership group, and the clear first-choice selection.

All Blacks loose forwards Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd. Photo / Brett Phibbs All Blacks loose forwards Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hansen holds a soft spot for Todd, who has often missed the cut and only played 10 tests over four years. Now, perhaps more than ever, the Cantabrian appears to be pushing Savea in particular for the back-up role.

Todd is also the type of player that will help prepare the All Blacks for what they expect to encounter from the Wallabies. At trainings he will be a nuisance by contesting breakdowns and making a mess of their ball; forcing the All Blacks to commit to rucks and clear him out of the way during game-like sessions.

"We all think Matt has played outstandingly well and probably deserves to be here. He's putting some pressure on Ardie and Sam Cane. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

The other intriguing scenario in the loose forwards is just when Jerome Kaino will get a crack. With three Mitre 10 Cup matches and a hit out in the game of three halves under his belt since Super Rugby, he is clearly short of a gallop.

Kaino travelled to Argentina and South Africa without getting a look in, and if the All Blacks pick their strongest team this week, Liam Squire will start at blindside.

There must come a point soon, though, when Kaino will be unleashed.