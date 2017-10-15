The All Blacks-Wallabies test in Brisbane on Saturday will feature a special man facing up to potentially his last test.

This test at Suncorp Stadium will probably be Wayne Smith's last coaching the All Blacks. It might be his last test, full stop, although we probably can't rule out the All Blacks sending him an SOS in a time of crisis.

The All Blacks, remember, brought him back for the 2015 World Cup - because they felt he had too much knowledge to not be involved - and he's been with them since.

Smith has said he will never coach a "super power of world rugby" (for want of a better term) against the All Blacks, and that speaks volumes. Smith believes the information he has on the All Black players and game plan, and New Zealand rugby in general, means it would be inappropriate to coach against them, and that's the measure of the man.

Advertisement

I've been associated with Smithy throughout my playing career and more recently during my television commitments. He was the best coach I've ever had in terms of his ability to just understand the game. His nickname during my Crusaders and Canterbury days was "Techno".

Another was the "Dehumidifier", because he could soak up any moisture in a room when he spoke rugby - that was one we used to smile about.

He was one of my biggest supporters when I was going through a bit of a tough time after the 1999 World Cup, and I'll always be grateful for it. He gave me a piece of advice I've never forgotten - "trust your instincts". He told me I was a good player and a good All Black because I knew how to play the game - and to trust that. He also said I had to be a good "filter".

I'd get a lot of information from my friends, family, teammates and coaches, and unless I learned to filter the good stuff from the bad, my mind would be filled with confusion. It was simplistic but excellent advice.

There was a lot of speculation about my passing. Smithy went out of his way to do video analysis of all the halfbacks in world rugby and went to the press and said throughout the year, my speed of pass was better than my rivals.

There was some disparity from picking up and delivering the ball, yes, but through the air, my pass was quickest and for him to find that information and support me, was something I really appreciated.

Don't forget, too, that he was a great player as well - a world-class No 10. What he has achieved in the game as a player and coach for New Zealand rugby could be something no one else will emulate. He really cares about the game and that comes across in his coaching.

Smithy stepped back from being head coach because he felt he wasn't doing New Zealand rugby and the game justice. Who does that? A guy who cares about what he's trying to achieve. I still believe he's able to contribute to the game here and I'm sure New Zealand Rugby will have spoken to him about it.

Previously a backs or skills coach, now he's the defence coach and look how good that side of the game is for the All Blacks. Their tackle ratio is incredible. They don't leak many tries and when they do, he takes it as a personal insult.

Smithy has a great family and wife, Trish, who has supported him. He wants to tour New Zealand in a campervan next and I do feel for Trish a little on those long five or six-hour stints with him talking about the game...

I wish him the very best. I know the players and management will want to send Smithy out on a winning note on Saturday night. He deserves that because he is a winner. It won't be easy because the Wallabies will be desperate for victory at Suncorp Stadium, a place where they have often performed well. I think the test will be tougher than many think but the All Blacks will want to dig deep for Smithy.