Switching positions and moving to the Crusaders pays off.

Seta Tamanivalu is back in the All Blacks frame. Fijian-born Tamanivalu joined Taranaki out of Auckland's St Kentigern College in 2012 and eventually impressed enough to feature three times for the All Blacks last year, all off the bench at centre.

He did not have the happiest time in the June series against Wales, exposed on defence in the second test in Wellington after replacing Malakai Fekitoa early, and has not been sighted for the All Blacks since the win over the Wallabies in August last year.

Just over a year on, and Tamanivalu's stocks are again on the rise, thanks largely to a move from the Chiefs to the Crusaders where he found a home on the wing.

The positional switch initially looked designed to accommodate Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue in the midfield but Tamanivalu's strength and pace proved valuable commodities on the wing.

Tamanivalu was immensely influential from centre as Taranaki stole the Ranfurly Shield from Canterbury last week, but his future at higher levels appears wider out enjoying extra space on the edges.

He scored 10 tries in 15 games from the wing - one from 80 metres out in the final - as the Crusaders claimed the Super Rugby title this year. And his rejuvenation could now be rewarded with a spot in the All Blacks' extended 37-man end of year tour squad.

The All Blacks are unlikely to call up a replacement for Nehe Milner-Skudder in the final Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane next weekend. Waisake Naholo, in top form in his return to test rugby against the Pumas in Argentina and again with Taranaki in the Ranfurly Shield defence last Wednesday night in New Plymouth, is expected to take Milner-Skudder's spot on the right wing for the Wallabies.

With Rieko Ioane on the other wing; Damian McKenzie at fullback and David Havili proving he, too, is comfortable with the step up, the All Blacks have plenty of cover for now. That alone speaks volumes with Milner-Skudder joining Israel Dagg, Jordie Barrett and Ben Smith on the unavailable back three list after dislocating his shoulder in Cape Town.

Provided he passes his concussion tests, Beauden Barrett offers further cover by sliding back to fullback and pushing McKenzie to the wing later in the match if needed.

The All Blacks are, however, certain to include one, possibly two, extra wings in their end-of-year tour contingent. That may pave the way for Tamanivalu's return, with Matt Duffie and Julian Savea possibly fighting it out for another outside back role.

Duffie made highlight reels with a spectacular league-style finish in North Harbour's last-gasp win over Waikato last week. The former Melbourne Storm turned Blues wing is good on his feet, brilliant in the air and pushing hard for inclusion.

Reports out of Wellington suggest Savea has taken his demotion on the chin and returned to provincial rugby with a positive attitude. He has switched to the right wing but elements of his game still need refinement.

The next crop of New Zealand halfbacks will also have to continue to bide their time with Tawera Kerr-Barlow expected to go on the end of year tour, despite soon departing to French club La Rochelle.

Taranaki's Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi; North Harbour's Bryn Hall, Canterbury's Mitchell Drummond and Counties Manukau's Augustine Pulu comprise a group pushing for the third halfback role. All, it seems, will have to wait until next year with the All Blacks intent on picking the best available No9s.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has also declared he won't take an apprentice north. Rampaging Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua was favoured for this role but, if he is to make the trip, he will need to edge out Nathan Harris.