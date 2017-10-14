71-test All Black halfback Piri Weepu has retired from all forms of rugby.

After a career which saw him wear the number nine jersey for the Hurricanes, Blues and All Blacks, as well as several overseas sides, Weepu spent what would be his final season playing for Wairarapa Bush in the Heartland Championship.

Weepu made his provincial debut in 2003 for Wellington, playing with the Lions until 2011 when he switched to Auckland from 2012-2014.

When his All Blacks career ended after 71 tests and 103 points, Weepu went overseas, plying his trade for London Welsh, Wasps, Oyonnax and Narbonne, before returning to the Heartland to play for Wairarapa.

Today, after Wairarapa Bush's season ended, Weepu announcing he was hanging up the boots.

"It's been a honour and a privilege to have played footy over the years," Weepu posted on Instagram.