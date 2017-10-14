Otago have secured a Championship semifinal berth in the Mitre 10 Cup, and now the pressure goes on Manawatu.

A predictable 43-19 trouncing of Southland gave Otago their full five-point allotment, moving them to third on the Championship ladder with 26 points.

Northland sit behind them on 25, having completed their regular season, while Manawatu - who play the lowly Hawke's Bay in their finale today - are on 22 points.

Taking into account tiebreakers, Manawatu will claim fourth spot if they claim a draw with a bonus point, or a win without a bonus point. If they win with a bonus point, they will snare third spot and a much easier semifinal against Bay of Plenty.

Anything else, and Northland hold on to their fourth position, which comes with a daunting test in Wellington.

One thing is for sure though - Otago will be going on the road for their semifinal, after halting a run of three successive close losses with a fortunate final round clash against their hapless fellow Southerners.

Southland end the season with a sad, solitary bonus point, having lost all 10 games, scoring just 154 points and conceding 454. For the mathematically challenged, that's a near-record average defeat of 30 points per game.

Unlike Otago, Tasman have their playoff opponent locked in, after succumbing 52-30 to Counties Manukau.

In a game with several twists and turns, Counties were reduced to 13 men when leading 31-30, but remarkably added on three further tries to deny Tasman their chance to move into third spot.

That may not be the worst fate, considering third comes with an tough trip to Canterbury - who trounced Tasman 39-0 earlier in the season.

Still, a difficult semifinal awaits, with Tasman now locked to visit Taranaki next week in a re-match of last year's semi, which was won 41-28 by Tasman.

Otago 43 (M. Scott, S. Tomkinson, J. Nareki, T. Walden, L. Vaeno, J. Aoina tries; J. Ioane 5 cons, pen)

Southland 19 (L. Ormond 2, J. Schrader tries; S. Eade con, G. Dyer con).

Halftime: 22-5

Counties Manukau 52 (N. Ah Wong 2, J. Royal, O. Leger, penalty try, T. Nanai-Williams, S. Henwood, B. Kerr tries; S. Donald 2 cons, L. Laulala 2 cons, J. Tupou con)

Tasman 30 (T. O'Malley, E. Blackadder, L. Aumua, A. Nankivell tries; O'Malley 2 cons, 2 pens).

Halftime: 19-22