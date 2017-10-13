The fake war has started between coaches Michael Cheika and Alan Jones ahead of the Wallabies' match against the Barbarians in Sydney.

Jones named an incomplete squad at Friday's squad announcement for the October 28 clash, explaining he is waiting on a few internationals while dealing with the fact Cheika snatched a few of his players at late notice.

Jones' 24-man squad includes eight players from axed Super Rugby franchise Western Force, while Augustine Pulu and George Moala are the two Kiwis in the squad.

Barbarians: Anaru Rangi, Andrew Ready, Augustine Pulu, Chance Peni, Eto Nabuli, George Moala, Isi Naisarani, Jacques Potgieter, Kane Koteka, Luke Jones, Matt Hodgson, Matt Phillip, Michael Ruru, Pek Cowan, Quade Cooper, Richard Arnold, Sam Carter, Sam Greene, Sam Ward, Taniela Tupou, Taqele Naiyaravaro, Theo Strang, Tim Nanai-Williams, Tom Banks.