Wellington first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop scored a spectacular individual try against Northland last night, which included a handy assist from the cross bar.

Garden-Bachop pulled off a chip and chase attempt in the first half of his side's Mitre 10 Cup victory at Westpac Stadium.

The Wellington number 10 gave the home side the lead with an ambitious high chip which hit the top of the cross bar and then perfectly into his waiting hands, with three Northland defenders around him.

Wellington went onto win the clash 36-18 to finish clear ahead in the Championship standings.