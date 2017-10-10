Soyaux Angouleme winger Lucas Caeda was shown a straight red card after a ghastly mid-air tackle in his side's ProD2 clash with Mont-de-Marsan.

Caeda was chasing after a box-kick from within his own 22, but massively misjudged his tackle on opposite winger Julien Cabannes, hitting him in mid-air, causing Cabannes to flip and land on his neck.

The collision left both men collapsed in a heap, with teammates and medical staff quickly rushing to their aid.

The referee wasted no time in showing Caeda a straight red. The Angouleme winger apologised to Cabannes before leaving the field.

Cabannes was unable to continue, having to be substituted immediately.

Mont-de-Marsan won the game 38-12.